The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion it was an unprecedented international success that it brought Bethesda on the top of the videogame panorama, which then culminated with the masterpiece that inherited the “gene” or, Skyrim which still rages on all platforms around the planet today.

According to statements by a former employee at Virtual Gamesthe development studio would be working on five different projects, of which the most substantial known as Project Altar, should be a remake or remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

According to the rumor appeared on the net following the statements of this source, it would seem that the company has developed the game with the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine while the original spun alongside the latter. The game physics and related gameplay for the moment appear to be however remained faithful to the original version of the game.

The source declares that depending on the final version they want to put on the market, whether this is a remastered or a real remaketimes could be longer. On average the game may be ready for next December 2024 or at the latest, in first quarter of 2025which would give ample scope to the last stages of development probably speaking.