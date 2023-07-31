An alleged ex-employee of Virtual Games would have revealed that the company is working on a remake Of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionthe unforgettable fourth installment of Bethesda’s fantasy saga that originally came out on PC and Xbox 360.
The project was unveiled with a post written directly byex-employee in question on Reddit, which was later deleted, but not fast enough to stop the information in question from spreading.
Obviously it cannot be taken as a reliable source, but according to some sites such as Xfire, the user in question would be the same one who first revealed the existence of a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which was later confirmed by Konami itself in the recent presentation during the PlayStation Showcase, with the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Reportedly, it would be a “remaster / remake” of Oblivion, without specifying better which of the two definitions fits more, although it would seem to tend more to be a total remake.
A rework in Unreal Engine 5
The information indeed speaks of a reconstruction based on Unreal Engine 5therefore a completely new technological base, but with some grafts taken from the old Oblivion engine, without going into too much detail on how this is done.
The project would be in development at Virtuos, with the user working within the Virtuos Paris team also engaged on this remake, with Black Shamrock supporting the studio with regard to the composition of the artistic parts.
The game would be codenamed “Altar” and expected to arrive in 2025but a lot will depend on the state of the works in this period and on the decision on the quantity of elements to modify compared to the original.
The idea is fascinating but also rather strange, considering that Bethesda does not usually remake games (although in this case it is an external project), preferring rather to modify and launch new editions of the same. Also we would have to see how such a project could be managed now that the company is part of Microsoft, we will keep an eye on the matter.
