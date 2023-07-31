An alleged ex-employee of Virtual Games would have revealed that the company is working on a remake Of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionthe unforgettable fourth installment of Bethesda’s fantasy saga that originally came out on PC and Xbox 360.

The project was unveiled with a post written directly byex-employee in question on Reddit, which was later deleted, but not fast enough to stop the information in question from spreading.

Obviously it cannot be taken as a reliable source, but according to some sites such as Xfire, the user in question would be the same one who first revealed the existence of a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which was later confirmed by Konami itself in the recent presentation during the PlayStation Showcase, with the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Reportedly, it would be a “remaster / remake” of Oblivion, without specifying better which of the two definitions fits more, although it would seem to tend more to be a total remake.