The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind celebrated his twentieth birthday. Certainly, many people will have wanted to pay homage to this title by playing a new game despite the past years.

Well, from now on it is possible to do it in a completely new version. The creators of two interesting mods for Morrowind have joined forces and the effect of this collaboration may be surprising. In fact, two mods called TES3MP And OpenMW VRwhich allow you to play The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in multiplayer mode and with the use of VR gear.

It’s worth noting that people who don’t have VR headsets can still join the game. In this case, you will not have access to all the benefits of this mod, but it is fully playable. Below you can take a look at the mods in action.

To play Morrowind in VR multiplayer you will need the original game, while OpenMW replaces the engine, it still uses the original resources: at this link you will find everything you need to start the installation.

Source: PCGamer