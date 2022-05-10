The modder “NoUsernamesNotTaken” drew attention for adding the family cat to Morrowind as a means of protecting his children who “liked to play but were terrified of mud crabs”. NoUsernamesNotTaken recently attended the Morrowind May Modathonbut the family cat in question, Stripes, first appeared in the game several years ago.

“I did it for my children when they were little“NoUsernamesNotTaken noted.”They liked to play, but they were terrified of mud crabs, so I created a companion protector based on the family cat“.

“It was a stray cat who showed up one day and immediately felt at home“, described NoUsernamesNotTaken.”He followed us whenever we went for a walk with the children or when we walked the dog. He faithfully walked right next to us wherever we went. So, this mod is actually realistic about it. And since it’s a small furball, it collects static electricity and will attack with an electric spell“.

Players who download the mod will be able to find Stripes waiting for them in Caldera. “You can tell him to follow the character or stay through the dialogue, but I’ve also added spells that you can cast on Stripes to make him follow, stay or play. This was a lot more fun and easier for my kids, “NoUsernamesNotTaken pointed out.” Spells are added automatically when you get close to him. ”

If you also want a guard kitten then at this link you can download the mod.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun