The Elder Scrolls: Castles Release Date It was announced by Bethesda in an interesting video diary that delves into the experience in its various details: the game will be available for free starting from September 10th.

Spiritual sequel to Fallout ShelterThe Elder Scrolls: Castles will put us in command of a ruler with the difficult task of managing a kingdom in order to make it grow and prosper over the years.

We will therefore have to build a castlepersonalize it down to the smallest details and reward the subjects who will put themselves at our service, but also make difficult decisions that could have concrete repercussions on the people we have sworn to protect.

Of course we will also have to defend the walls of the kingdomleading expeditions of soldiers against legendary creatures that threaten our borders and eventually conquer new territories over which to expand our influence.