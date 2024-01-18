In reality, the existence of the game was already well known, as was the fact that it would be a clone of Fallout Shelter, the company's most successful mobile title, but now there are more details.

Bethesda Softworks has introduced officially The Elder Scrolls: Castles the new mobile game from Bethesda Game Studios, a spin-off of its most famous series, opening the pre-registrations in Google and Apple mobile stores.

The castles can have various shapes

There official descriptiontaken from Google Play, explains: “From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developer behind Skyrim and Fallout Shelter, comes The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a new mobile game that lets you control your very own castle and dynasty. your subjects as the years pass, families grow and new rulers ascend the throne.”

Between game features there is talk of having to train the subjects in various tasks to advance the kingdom and the castle. It will also be necessary to maintain order, thus avoiding insurrections that could lead to regicide. Naturally, the castle will be completely customizable: “add and expand rooms, choose sumptuous decorations and inspiring monuments and assign subjects to workstations” says the official description, which also talks about having to make fundamental decisions for the kingdom, which will determine prosperity or less than the castle.

Finally, there will be epic missions faced by heroes who can be hired and equipped. The enemies they will face are taken from the Elder Scrolls series.

