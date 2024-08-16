The Elder Scrolls mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles, is set to launch on 10th September.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles – which was quietly released into early access in September 2023 – is now open for pre-registration on both Apple and Android.

From the same “award-winning team” behind Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls: Castles lets you reign supreme over your very own castle and dynasty within The Elder Scrolls universe.

“Oversee your subjects and make rulings as the years come and go, families grow, and new rulers take the throne,” the team teases.

In related news, Bethesda boss Todd Howard recently confirmed there’s no Elder Scrolls TV adaptation in the works.

Despite Amazon’s Fallout adaptation getting a very positive reception, it doesn’t seem likely that other Bethesda properties will be getting the same treatment. During the Fallout premiere in Los Angeles, Howard was asked if fans could expect TV adaptations from other Bethesda franchises, such as Elder Scrolls.

“There’s nothing in the works,” Howard said at the time, before adding: “Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also. And I would approach those – I’ll probably say no.”