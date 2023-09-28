The Elder Scrolls: Castles And appeared online, but it is not a new standard chapter of the famous Bethesda series, but rather a management mobile game somewhat similar to Fallout Shelter, only based on the Elder Scrolls fantasy setting.

In short, if you were hoping for news on The Elder Scrolls 6, know that this is not the case: the game in question is in fact a title specifically developed for mobile platforms, which places us in charge of managing a castle divided into various rooms to fill and operate to owe as a sort of complex multi-level society.

In practice, it is the same well-tested mechanic as Fallout Shelter, which made Bethesda achieve notable success also in the mobile sector and whose formula has therefore been poured into this new fantasy-style context.