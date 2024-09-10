Bethesda has just launched a new spin-off in its beloved saga The Elder ScrollsThis one is called Castles and it is a mobile experience similar to Fallout Shelter. Here, in addition to building your own castle, you will have to lead your kingdom to prosperity.

According to the description of The Elder Scrolls: Castles You’ll be able to watch your subjects develop over the years, see families grow and new leaders take the throne. Of course, you’ll be the one behind it all, taking the steps necessary to ensure your legacy lives on.

You can build your castle from scratch and even give your subjects very specific tasks to maintain it. You can create as many rooms as you want with the decorations that suit you best. Of course, you will also have to protect it from threats both external and internal. Your decisions will influence whether your people love you or whether they will make plans to remove you from the throne at all costs.

Source: Bethesda

We recommend: Skyrim’s Granny Asks for The Elder Scrolls 6 to be Released Before She Dies

The Elder Scrolls: Castles It will also have an action component by allowing you to create heroes whom you will send on missions. You can customize their weapons and armor so they have a better chance against iconic enemies from this universe.. Will you download it?

How can you play The Elder Scrolls: Castles?

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now available for Android and iOS. It is also a completely free title so you simply have to search for it in the App Store or the Google Play Store, download it and that’s it.. You will now be ready to start your own legacy.

To play it on Android you need to have a cell phone with Android 10 or later versions, as well as a free space on the device of 418 MB. As for the iPhone and iPad version, it is necessary to have iOS 13 or later and a free space of 577 MB. Will you give it a try? While waiting for the sixth installment?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.