Bethesda recently released more information from the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, titled Gates of Oblivion. To know the detailed information, you can enter here.

What is Gates of Oblivion?

In summary, Gates of Oblivion It is an adventure that will last a whole year and will begin in March. It is made up of various expansions and events.

These are the dates that Bethesda has shared so far:

– Flames of Ambition (March 8 PC and Mac / March 16 Xbox One and PS4)

– Blackwood (June 1 for PC and Mac / June 8 for Xbox One and PS4)

– Unannounced Dungeon Pack (premiere to be confirmed)

– Unannounced story zone (premiere to be confirmed)

But, of course, this does not tell us much, so we spoke with Richard Lambert, creative director of the game, to solve some doubts. The first, of course, is what is it about Gates of Oblivion?

“Basically, it’s about a deal with the Devil and there is deception. It’s about Mehures Dagon and one of his many attempts to conquer Tamriel “, summed up the director.

That is, the emperors made a pact with the devil, exactly with Mehures Dagon. They promised to help him invade Tamriel, as long as they could rule for him. Dagon gave them the power they needed and thus four weapons of mass destruction were born.

Mehures Dagon has a huge load of nostalgia if you played Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, as he was the main villain, however things change a lot here, especially because The Elder Scrolls Online it is situated 800 years before the events that we already knew. ‘Things are a bit different’warns the director.

For example in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion A good part of our time was spent closing the portals to this world, now it will not be like that. Lambert explained that the technology that Dagon used is very primitive in Gates of Oblivion.

“There are portals to Oblivion in Blackwood that take you to the Deadlands, but this story focuses on the treatment of the emperors.”

And speaking of this 2006 game, Lambert also announced that we will not only see areas that we knew in that game, such as the imperial city of Leyawiin, but also places that we have not seen since 1994 with The Elder Scrolls: Arena.

Other comebacks include last year’s Antiques system, but also a new one.

‘This year we have a new system called Companions and these are unlocked by doing missions in Blackwood. Once you have them, they are your permanent companions on your adventure. Then you can level them up, equip them or assign them certain roles or abilities’explained the creative director.

These companions have their own likes and dislikes, so while you try to ‘like’ them, exclusive missions will unlock that delve into their story.

Finally, Lambert announced that they are working on next-gen versions of The Elder Scrolls Online, but you can try the game on your new consoles at once through backward compatibility with some performance improvements.



