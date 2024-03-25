The Elder Scrolls: Arena he accomplished today 30 years. The first chapter of the famous Bethesda series was in fact published for MS-DOS on March 25, 1994 and took players around Tamriel for the first time, introducing many of the elements that would then be maintained in the subsequent chapters, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim included.

The player had to try to stop a plot against Emperor Uriel Septim VII, traveling across the entire continent, some elements of which were procedurally generated (a setting that will be expanded in The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, but avoided in subsequent chapters). The main objective was to recompose the Staff of Chaos, divided into various pieces hidden in the most inaccessible places. In addition to the open world, the day/night cycle that determined the appearance of different enemies and the possibility of customizing your character, Arena also offered a truly advanced spell editor for its time.

Lakshman, Ted Peterson and Julian Lefay, the three recognized authors of the game, followed a fairly typical path of the time to make it, starting from their passion for paper role-playing games and looking towards the Ultima series, in particular the Ultima Underworld, as primary source of inspiration.