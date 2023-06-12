They have passed five years from the official announcement of The Elder Scrolls 6, or rather 5 years and one day. It was the distant June 11, 2018 when Bethesda unveiled the new chapter of its famous RPG series during its summer showcase.

Taken by nostalgia and to refresh our memory, we propose again the first and only official trailer for the gamea panoramic teaser showing the region where the game will be set and the official logo.

A lot of water has flown under the bridge since then. In 2020, a new gaming generation began with the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while in 2021, the acquisition of Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda, by Microsoft was made official, which is now part of the studios first Xbox party.

In the meantime we still know little or nothing of The Elder Scrolls 6, despite the fact that all this time has passed. This is partly justified by the fact that Bethesda’s efforts are focusing on Starfield, the sci-fi RPG arriving on September 6th and which we reviewed yesterday, in great shape, among other things, during the Xbox Games Showcase.

For the moment, therefore, the story, setting, characters and other crucial information about the game remain a mystery. We only know that it exists, that it is in production and that will be released on PC and Xbox consoles. When, only time will tell. Of course, let’s hope we don’t have to wait another five years.

Among other things, it could be the last The Elder Scrolls made by Todd Howard, considering how many years Bethesda takes to create the various chapters of its major series.