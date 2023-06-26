The Elder Scrolls 6 it could come out a full seventeen years later The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimwhich is the same time taken for the entire series to arrive on the market, considering that The Elder Scrolls: Arena was released in 1994 and the last episode in 2011.

This is of course a curiosity, but definitely interesting, because it takes into account how development times have changed over the years.

Incidentally, between Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall (1996) two years passed, between Daggerfall and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2002) six years passed, but in the meantime the spin-offs An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire were released (1997) and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (1998). The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released in 2006, four years after the previous one, while Skyrim in 2011, five years after Oblivion.

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in 2018 with a short teaser, but since then Bethesda has not revealed anything more about the game, not even the full title, busy as it was with work on the upcoming Starfield and Fallout 76. Full development should start after the launch of Starfield, but there are no certainties yet.