In these hours the second day of hearings of the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is taking place. The US antitrust lawyer asked Phil Spencer which consoles it will release on The Elder Scrolls 6which in response did not confirm whether it will be an Xbox exclusive or not, as he sees the game will hit stores in at least 5 years and therefore the reference platforms of the Bethesda RPG are prematurely stable.

“I think we’ve been a bit unclear on which platforms The Elder Scrolls 6 will launch given how far away the game is. this point,” Spencer said, as reported by The Verge.

As reported by Axios’ Stephen Totilio, Spencer added that “we’re talking about a game that is five years or more” from release. Considering that just a few days ago we “celebrated” the fifth anniversary of the first official trailer of The Elder Scrolls 6, it means that it will probably take about ten years from the official announcement to the publication.

In the same way it also means that the launch will not take place before 2028, the year in which Microsoft foresees the arrival of PS6 and the next Xbox console, therefore Spencer’s statements are understandable in some ways.

However, although we have not spoken about it directly here, we specify that in an interview granted to GQ in November 2021 Spencer had practically confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 will only be on Xbox and PC platforms, like Starfield, adding that this decision does not is intended “to punish other platforms, as I strongly believe that all other platforms will continue to grow and thrive. But for those who come to Xbox, we want them to be able to access the complete package of our experiences, as is the case with The Elder Scrolls 6 and all of our other franchises.”