Microsoft is still trying to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has suffered several setbacks in recent months. However, what has been certain for years now is that the company has already made its own Bethesdawhich can guarantee Microsoft franchises of the caliber of Fallout And The Elder Scrolls.

In this regard, for some time now we have been wondering at what stage the development of the sixth chapter of the iconic fantasy franchise is and whether or not it will be an Xbox exclusive. He recently answered these questions Phil Spencerwhich however provided an update on the status of the project that could disappoint many fans.

According to what was revealed by Phil Spencer, in fact, it seems that there are no plans regarding the exclusivity of the title since, currently, The Elder Scrolls 6 may be released no earlier than 2028 and there would be no point in making plans with a hypothetical release date that far away. Here are his words:

The Elder Scrolls 6 is a long way off. It’s hard to tell which platforms it will be released on as things stand right now. It’s the same team that’s working on Starfield, which is due out in September. So we’re talking about a game that could see the light in five years or more.

The Elder Scrolls 6, therefore, could only be released in 2028 or from that year. Since the team that is currently working on Starfield also develop The Elder Scrolls 6, it seems quite likely that development hasn’t started yet, which makes it all the more alienating theannouncement of the aforementioned title by Bethesda in 2018.

Phil Spencer also specified that he doesn’t even know which Xbox consoles the title will be launched on, given that in 2028 we could already have the new generations of consoles in our handsIndeed, in this sense, Microsoft recently stated that it expects the launch of PlayStation 6 around 2028, which suggests that the new Xbox console will also it could be released that very year.