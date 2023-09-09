Bethesda returns to the crest of the media wave thanks to the publication of the highly anticipated Starfieldbut we must not forget that another equally important game has been in the works for some time: we are talking about The Elder Scrolls 6.

We don’t have good news regarding the development of the title, but we know that, according to some recent statements made by Bethesda representatives, the game could also be released on non-Microsoft consoles.

These are the words about Phil Spencer during an interview with Bloomberg:

“We want to make sure our games are available in many different places: we’re looking for millions and millions of players who will have access to Starfield and other Xbox Game Studios games. It’s really about giving players the ability to choose how they want to play and how they build their game library.”

The sequel to Skyrim has been announced more than five years ago but, since then, the information available to us has not increased: could there be any updates now that Starfield has been officially launched?

If you are curious to know how Bethesda fared with its latest title, we leave you our review of Starfield here, waiting to return to Morrowind sooner or later.