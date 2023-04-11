The news about The Elder Scrolls 6, since the reveal a few years ago, they have been practically nil, and only hypotheses or some small leaks have reached the net, but in reality we don’t even officially know the setting of the game. However, today a phantom may have been revealed indirectly (albeit without any kind of confirmation). online mode for The Elder Scrolls 6.

This can be understood by reading some of the job postings posted by Bethesda in recent days, some of which leave room for some speculation.

For example, the company is looking for a Associate Level Designer which, we quote, «have one strong familiarity with a variety of open world multiplayer games». If you’re thinking that it could be other games as well you might be right, that it’s one Starfield or another, however another of the requirements also states that the candidate must «have experience with “The Elder Scrolls Construction Set” or GECK».

As we anticipated, it is only a question of speculations and hypothesesand we stress that neither Bethesda, nor the partners, have commented on this list of job postings or made any statements regarding the game, therefore we invite you to read this news as a simple rumor. The fact is, that maybe a chance to see multiplayer within a typically single player series (excluding TENSE), there is indeed.