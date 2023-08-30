Pete Hinesvice president of Bethesda, revealed in an interview that The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently located in early stages of development and has therefore passed the conceptual stage and pre-production.

Although Microsoft’s lawyers recently cited an eerily close release timeline for The Elder Scrolls 6, speaking of the 2026it seems unlikely that the new chapter in the series will make its debut before five years.

Anyway, work on the game is progressing and this is the important thing: Bethesda has established the foundations for the new experience after the pre-production phase and perhaps the development team will be strengthened to speed things up a bit.