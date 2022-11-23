Among the documents related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft shared by the British government there are many interesting information on the strategy used by the two companies to discuss the issue. For example, Microsoft suggests that The Elder Scrolls 6 is a “medium sized” game and that the value of its exclusivity is not comparable to that of Call of Duty and Minecraft.

As you can see in the tweet of Stephen TotiloAxios reporter says Microsoft’s decisions made with “mid-sized” games aren’t proof of the company’s interest in making Call of Duty exclusive.

The English body, in the first phase of the analysis of the acquisition, said that Microsoft has made certain games exclusive and therefore it is enticed to do the same with Call of Duty. According to Xbox, however, The Elder Scrolls 6 and other future titles don’t have the same value and don’t have the same ability to drive players away from PlayStation.

The idea is that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be allowed because a game like Call of Duty doesn’t make sense as an exclusive, while mid-level games like The Elder Scrolls 6 do. The two products are not comparable according to Microsoft.

Obviously this is Microsoft’s point of view. We’ll have to see what the British body thinks.

Meanwhile, Sony has used harsh tones against Microsoft to express opposition to the acquisition Activision Blizzard.