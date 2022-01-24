A LinkedIn profile highlights that it is in pre-production, while Starfield is in production.

The war horse of Bethesda for this year 2022 it is, without a doubt, a Starfield that is scheduled to arrive on PC and Xbox consoles on November 11. Due to the merger with Microsoft, the game will not leave the Xbox ecosystem if we listen to the words of Phil Spencer, as will happen with a The Elder Scrolls VI which seems to be still a long way off.

In fact, this week there is bad news for those who are eagerly awaiting the sixth numbered installment of the RPG saga. And it seems that the title is still in pre-production, so it would have barely entered a very early stage of development. It is what the LinkedIn profile by Fanny Manset, an employee of Bethesda itself.

The game was announced at E3 2018In a job update posted this January, Manset specifies that the company is working on pre-production for The Elder Scrolls VI, while Starfield is in production: “Bethesda Game Studios is a reference in open world games and is deep in the production of Starfield, its first new universe in 25 years, and in the pre-production of the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI.”

That Bethesda was completely focused on its new science fiction franchise is something we already knew, but we expected better news regarding the fantasy saga, since its new installment It was announced in 2018. During the E3 conference on that occasion, the company only showed a brief teaser in which we could see the logo that is confirmed so far.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: The Elder Scrolls VI, Bethesda, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, Development, Microsoft and Fantasy.