On the sidelines of last night’s Starfield presentation, during the dedicated showcase, Todd Howard of Bethesda also got to talk about The Elder Scrolls 6which he believes will likely be thelast chapter of the series he will direct.

Howard spoke candidly about it to the microphones of IGN.com, starting with a inescapable data: many years have passed between the launches of the various chapters of the major series, not only those of Bethesda.

Time is the key element of Howard’s speech, with Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 being supported for years after launch and he certainly can’t get younger. Howard: “So the availability, as we’ve discussed, to support Starfield… While maybe in the past you would have launched it and then made a sequel, now we can support that game for a much longer period, and that’s what we have in mind .

And then, looking at an Elder Scrolls 6, that’s one case where… I probably shouldn’t say that. But if I do the math, I’m not getting any younger. How long do people play Elder Scrolls? It might be the last one I do. I do not know.”

However, Howard will direct The Elder Scrolls 7? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, we await the sixth chapter, as well as Starfield, which will precede it, and Fallout 5, which will follow it.

Just in Starfield we will be able to play starting from September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. It will also launch immediately on the Xbox Game Pass subscription.