Leo Torres published a video in which he shows a new version of the Markarth Of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recreated with the help ofUnreal Engine 5with the result being truly impressive.
The developer did not simply limit himself to recreating the city in 1:1 scale using the power and technologies of the Epic Games engine, but went further by creating an even larger, more realistic version in line with the lore.
More specifically, the Markarth in the video has sixteen times the details of the original and was created with the help ofUnreal Engine 5.3.2 via a mix of third-party models and custom assets modeled through Blender. There is also the use of proprietary Nanite technologies for models and foliage and Lumen for global illumination and reflections.
The works of Leo Torres
Located west of Skyrim, Markarth is a city founded on the ruins of the ancient Nchuand-Zel built by the Dwemer during the First Era and subsequently renovated by the Septim Empire, which kept some of the buildings characterized by dwarven architecture unchanged.
The film is part of the monumental project carried out alone by Leo Torres, who is redoing the look of some of the most iconic settings and cities of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. For example, last year on our pages we offered you an updated and polished version of Whiterun, but on Leo Torres YouTube channel you will also find Solitude, Winterhold and Blackreach.
