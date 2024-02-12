Leo Torres published a video in which he shows a new version of the Markarth Of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recreated with the help ofUnreal Engine 5with the result being truly impressive.

The developer did not simply limit himself to recreating the city in 1:1 scale using the power and technologies of the Epic Games engine, but went further by creating an even larger, more realistic version in line with the lore.

More specifically, the Markarth in the video has sixteen times the details of the original and was created with the help ofUnreal Engine 5.3.2 via a mix of third-party models and custom assets modeled through Blender. There is also the use of proprietary Nanite technologies for models and foliage and Lumen for global illumination and reflections.