The youtuber Joov has published an interesting video where he completes a series of quest Of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim created using the ChatGPT AIas well as a series of mods to make everything more appealing.

Chat GPT is a free chatbot, an artificial intelligence designed to simulate conversations between humans and able to constantly learn new expressions and concepts. Apparently he is also able to pretend to be a Skyrim NPC and invent a quest to be entrusted to the player, as demonstrated by the video below.

Let me be clear there are still many limits and in fact the assigned tasks are not much more complicated than the fetch quests created through the Radiant system of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, but the result is still remarkable and ChatGPT’s efforts in trying to his to give context to everything.

For example, in the video, after several attempts, the chatbot pretends to be Tolfdir, a resident of Winterhold, who wants to involve the player in a dangerous deal of Skooma (an object that actually exists in the game), a powerful analgesic that can create euphoria and addiction like a drug.

Joov has exploited the inventiveness of Chat GPT to create a series of quests, adding a little spice to the whole by also using the Survival Mode and the World Randomizer and Nemesis System mods. An interesting experiment that partially demonstrates the potential of AI in the videogame sector, which according to Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, will have a positive impact in the future for the whole industry.