The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim it’s a massive game with tons of dubbed dialogue. We are obviously talking about the dialogues of the NPCs, since our character is mute. Some like it, others would rather hear its voice. Well, the latter can now thanks to a new one mod called “Dragonborn Voice Over” which introduces further 7,000 lines of dialogue made with AI

Below you can see a video in which the quality of the dialogues made with AI is demonstrated Considering that it is a mod and that everything was made with a computer and not with real people, the final result is not bad.

The mod is available to this address.

At the time of writing the mod includes only voices for human characters, both man and woman. However, the creator, Mathiew May, also intends to introduce voices for an Argonian, an ogre and a khajiit character. Currently the dubbing is only in English.

We also know that in Starfield the dialogues are in first person and the character has no voice. Who knows if the modders will activate after the release to make the protagonist of the upcoming Bethesda sci-fi game speak.