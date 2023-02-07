The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind is a game that contains a very large amount of text, and that is perhaps also one of its greatest strengths, but in case you were wondering what it would have been like with spoken dialoguesthen this new one mod with AI it could be for you.

It is only a beginning of experimentation, but in the meantime the mod Dagoth Ur Voice Addonthe effects of which are visible in the video shown below, gives a good idea of ​​how spoken dialogue in Morrowind sounds through this system.

The voice is applied entirely with artificial intelligence, through the tool called ElevenAI, with truly remarkable results.

Obviously this is not the same effect that a real dubbing would give, but the voice is not too mechanical and can be convincing, within an RPG.

It may also help that the character chosen for this experiment, or Dagoth Ur, lends itself very well to the solemn and detached tone applied by artificial intelligence, but the technology in question demonstrates considerable potential for applications of this type.

In other cases, such as in the Skywind project, the dubbing is instead performed in the traditional way, employing voice actors who are often voluntary collaborators, but a technological solution could be decisive in productions of this type, with a very low (or zero) budget.