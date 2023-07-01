The dilemma around the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6 it becomes more and more dense: following the official announcement of the title, which arrived in the now distant 2016, the very few sources available to us have not produced any results, on the contrary, they seem to confuse us even more.

Some time ago, Phil Spencer had stated at TheVerge that we would not see the new Bethesda title before the next 5 yearsbut a recent statement from one of Microsoft’s lawyers appears put everything back into play.

During the process that is deciding the fate of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, one of the Microsoft lawyers he has declared:

“When Zenimax was asked to find a game that was more like Xbox, they mentioned Elder Scrolls. This is incorrect. There are two Elder Scrolls games. One is online called Elder Scrolls Online, and it’s a multiplayer game found on the PlayStation today. The game he’s talking about is Elder Scrolls 16 [sicuramente un lapsus, si rivolge al 6]. The release of which is scheduled for 2026, and will be a single player game.

As we stated earlier, this statement deviates from what has been said previously. Understanding if the game will actually come out in 2026 oras Phil Spencer has already said, beyond 2028 it is, for the moment, impossible.