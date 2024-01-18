During the first anniversary of Elden Ring A year ago, FromSoftware revealed that they were already working on a DLC for this acclaimed title, which is named after Shadow of the Erdtree. However, we are on the eve of the second anniversary of this title, and we still have no idea when this content will arrive. Fortunately, A new clue has emerged that seems to give us an idea of ​​what will happen in a few days.

Through its official YouTube channel, Bandai Namco, responsible for the publication of this title, has updated his playlist Elden Ring in the Europe, Southeast Asia and North America regions. Although at first glance this doesn't seem very important, fans have even mentioned that this is a clear indication that we will soon have a new trailer for the Elden Ring DLC.

The Bandai Namco America Elden Ring playlist was updated today… the plot thickens…🤔

Although at the moment there is no official information about this expansion from Bandai Namco or FromSoftware, Over the last few days we have seen multiple clues that point to the imminent launch of this content. Let's remember that not long ago, Steam's database was updated. Elden Ring, pointing to some kind of additional content. In this way, this DLC is expected to arrive at any time.

Considering that February is a month where companies like PlayStation carry out presentations focused on revealing the content they will have available during the first half of the year, It is likely that in the next State of Play the information that we so want to know will be released. We can only wait. In related topics, you can learn more about the registration of Elden Ring on Steam here. Likewise, we have bad news about this DLC.

Returning to The Lands Between sounds like something extremely interesting. While there is no clear idea of ​​the type of content it will offer Shadow of the Erdtreeespecially since the structure of Elden Ring is different from other FromSoftware games, we are all beyond excited for this expansion.

