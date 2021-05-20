When everything is at stake, the message of Fran Scribe calmly burst into a nervous environment, anxious and eager for Saturday to arrive at 6:00 p.m., to solve the destiny of this season. Elche needs Valencia to be their best ally, although the French-green coach, in an interview with Radio Elche-Cadena Ser in the program directed by Pepe Morago, recalls that the first premise is to beat Athletic Club. Protect Dani Calvo, after the words of his father in which he said that he would like his son to continue in the First Division, in Elche or Huesca, and defends his professionalism within the dressing room. Confirm Mojica’s improvement and praise the fans in the preview of the decisive day.

Decisive week: “At the work level it has been very similar to any other, with long hours as always. In the atmosphere you can see that people are looking forward to the game. We went through very bad days after the defeat against Alavés. The victory of Cádiz leaves us with possibilities. The footballers have trained very well and the week has been of a special intensity. Everyone is looking forward to it. On a day-to-day basis, we are trying to bring calm. It is good that the week has normality and tranquility because nervousness helps little ”.

Return of the fans to Martínez Valero: “It is something fantastic, the beginning so that everything returns to normal and next season we will play a full field again. We are confident that the health situation will improve and that there are fewer and fewer cases of covid-19. This match is going to be played by the entire city, although it will be represented by five thousand spectators ”.

Reaction in Cádiz: “People ask, ‘What did you tell them?’ It took little. The first part was as good as the second. The only thing that changed was the success because before we did not specify them. We recovered from a disallowed goal, just after the break, and I am left with the image of Pere Milla catching the fast ball from the net to come back. Álvaro (Cervera) acknowledged that we should have scored more goals for them. The game was planned and it went as expected. We all noticed that the team got up well from that blow against Alavés. Carranza’s game is one of the ones that has left me the most happy since I coached Elche, even in the three previous seasons ”.

Motivation of the rivals of Elche and Huesca: “Valencia and Athletic are going to go out to win. There may be teams without objectives beyond the victory, but we must make it clear who is playing more. We have two games that affect us (Huesca and Valladolid). From the rest we must count the information. If they lose and we draw, we must not get out of control in the attack, manage changes and the situation of the team; a thousand things to keep in mind. It is mandatory to be vigilant ”.

Mark soon: “It is logical, we would love it. In Cádiz we had two occasions early. If we go ahead, we will improve the situation. Footballers must focus on winning. We will go out for the game from the first minute ”.

Statements by Dani Calvo’s father: “It was a mistake because it was not a week to talk about it. The man made an unintentional mistake. Dani (Calvo) was honest and came to talk to me the next day. He told me that he is fully committed to the team, although he did not need to tell me. He only thinks that Elche is saved and continue in First here, which I already knew. His commitment to the club and to me is high. It’s good that people know. He is a very dear boy. I would not like anyone to pit him because he is going to leave everything if he has to play. The mistake is not his, but his father’s and without bad faith. I have told him that his father must also be calm because we all make mistakes ”.

Get down in the center of defense: “Diego (González) was injured when I arrived and that gave the option for Dani (Calvo) to play. He scored two goals, against Eibar and Real Madrid, and has performed very well. When Diego recovered and got in shape, he was very good and I am delighted with him. It is a pity to lose him because his physical moment is very good. I don’t care much. Whoever plays, they have all performed well ”.

Mojica Recovery: “He has trained very hard and is going to make it to the game. This Friday he will enter with the group and will be on the list. He is privileged because he has a spectacular physique and does not lose shape ”.

Bragarnik project: “It was logical what has happened through times and circumstances. With the reading that was made of the Second Division squad, even the press, no one took it for granted that they were going to be promoted. He competed well and from there he went to First. It was an atypical year because of covid, because of the stoppage and because of everything. He finished in a promotion on August 23 and that conditioned the planning for this season. It was possible to choose another signing to give more quality to the squad, which has been competitive, but the dates were terrible. I do believe that the Elche project, with what I see, feel and are transmitted to me, can only grow and that makes us all excited ”.

Relationship with the owner: “I talk a lot with him (with Bragarnik). It is usually in training. We have a very good relationship. I would have no need to speak well of him, but I feel that way; I could shut up if I didn’t feel it. I see that illusion in the club and want to do a good project. He is going to try to make it a big project and the ideal would be to keep us to grow from the First Division. We are all very excited. We could be, in the medium term, a team that is very established in the Primera, thinking about things other than permanence ”.

Confidence in Valencia: “I have no doubt that they will measure up. I have been at Valencia for 14 years as a player and coach. I’ve known Voro since we were kids and I have no doubts about his professionalism. That is why he has been so great as a footballer. It has been a very difficult year for Valencia, but you analyze that squad and you know that they have been below their potential. It comes from performing well in the last three games. In the end it is just a wish and we only have to focus on Athletic ”.

Departure from Elche in 2015: “Unfortunately, it coincided with an administrative decline that was sensed. What hurt the most was that someone linked my departure to that. I would have stayed in any division, but it is true that the project that was predicted was scary. Maybe it would have been good and I was wrong. People came who disappeared when they saw that they could not take anything from the club. Only the few who loved Elche stayed. The departure of Víctor Orta or Emilio Vega was also decisive. The feeling may be that now also a property that seeks to obtain an economic return, but the circumstances are totally different from when I left six years ago ”.