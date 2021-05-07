During some seasons in the 1990s the Barça-Atleti they were a constant ‘All you can eat’. 4-3, 5-3, 3-3, 5-2 … The dribble of Roadman to Nadal, the match of Cup 5-4 with the triplet of Pantic and the goal of the comeback of Pizzi or that Super Cup on Montjuic in which Ronaldo showed us a dribble that looked like ice from Macondo. Later it was called elastic, but this was so new that it had no name. Journalist Ramon Besa on The country He called it a “spoon” and thus defined both teams for more than 20 years: “Atlético has a team and Barça boasts of footballers. That was the difference.”

Atleti was deflated in the following decade and in that it arrived Simeone and ordered to stop. Since 2011 the 0-0 has been repeated eight times. The Athletic of Cholo never got into League more than two goals against Barcelona and its goalkeeper has only been to the net more than twice in two only games in more than 30 league games. What does my intuition say when looking at the data? That they will tie. Until the goal of Godin in 2014 it was to tie. Barça is Messi who has his suitcase packed and has seen the European week on the sofa. 90 minutes of combat are very long for this Barça that thrashes or trembles and the matches of this Atlético, who are worth a goal to live without water for 40 days in the desert, do not suit them.

Koke tries to take the ball from Messi.

JAVIER GANDUL (DIARIO AS)



The draw would be such an eloquent opportunity for the Space Cowboys from Zidane They will waste it with another frustrating draw. Or not, because my ability to diagnose with this equipment is blind. In this column I have called a ball swallower Courtois, I have said that Militao it was worse than Fernando Sanz and most seriously, I have denied Benzema Y Modric on several occasions. I am a great sinner. Whoever wins this League – who has stayed a lot Super league by the way- he will be a legitimate champion. Neither justice nor merit, those two tumors of football analysis. Simeone’s rashness, the insubstantial combo plate of Koeman, the veterans and novices of Zidane or the regular middle class of Lopetegui.