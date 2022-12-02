Place where the El Rollo tunnel was located, with the Carmen station in the background. / ros caval / agm

Friday, December 2, 2022



The El Rollo tunnel in Murcia is already history. As of this week, the underground route that circumvented the train tracks to connect the Carmen neighborhood with El Palmar avenue is now completely covered. The works are part of the second phase of burying the train tracks, between the station, Barriomar and the district of Nonduermas.

Former location of the Rollo tunnel, with Floridablanca street in the background.



ros caval / agm



Goodbye tunnel. We keep adding photos and historic days. It’s going for you,” the Pro Underground Platform published on its social networks. The tunnel was closed to traffic last August, so vehicles diverted into side lanes set aside for traffic.