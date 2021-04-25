The Raal will have a new study center 24 hours at the end of the year. This project covers a need that is highly demanded by the residents of the Murcian district. The works, which are in the award phase, will allow the remodeling of the old Our Lady of Los Dolores school to build a 24-hour study room (104 square meters), and a multipurpose room (131 square meters), with their respective adapted toilets. Likewise, a new distribution and accessibility provision, the replacement of the roof that was in very bad condition, and the complete installation of air conditioning and ventilation in the new facilities.

The performance is one of the works belonging to the Extraordinary Investment and District Plan. “With these new centers, the current government team completes the proposal made in 2017 by the municipal board governed by the PSOE of El Raal and which included the Municipal Socialist Group in the agreement to approve the budgets for that year. The City Council thus reinforces its commitment to provide infrastructures that improve the quality of life of the residents of the neighborhoods and districts “, explained Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, councilor for Districts and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Sustainable Development.

Sánchez pointed out that “this is a claim by the residents of El Raal, who did not have adequate facilities and were forced to travel to other locations in order to study.” In this way, “a historic claim is fulfilled in the district,” he said.

The term of execution of the works, which will begin over the next few weeks, is six months, so that the residents of El Raal will foreseeably be able to enjoy the new facilities by the end of the year. These new facilities will depend on the Municipal Network of Study Rooms of Murcia (RMSM).