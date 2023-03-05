The El Quelite bridge, located at kilometer 32 of the Mazatlán-Culiacán highway, on Mexico 15, is making great progress. It is contemplated that it will be inaugurated by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It was August 31, 2021 when this bridge collapsed due to the rains left by Hurricane Nora.

Almost a year after this accident, the construction began, and last December, after an important advance in the work, it collapsed again due to the bad placement of a beam.