Monday, March 27, 2023, 5:12 p.m.



| Updated 10:17 p.m.



The residents of the district of El Paretón de Totana denounce the lack of a doctor in their office. The problem began about three weeks ago, recalls the mayor Pedro José Sánchez “before the loss of the previous toilet. The position was covered by another professional, who had mobility difficulties. We contacted the Health Management, and we were told that the problem would be resolved immediately, but the position has only been filled until mid-March; there is no longer a doctor, “said the first mayor.

Sánchez affirms that “this matter is generating serious problems for the residents of El Paretón”, a district that has 1,500 inhabitants. The health situation has led the City Council to request an urgent meeting with the Area 3 Health Management, in which Sánchez hopes to have representatives of the El Paretón neighborhood association. «The neighbors cannot continue without a doctor. It is a square that is not covered, ”recalls the councilor. «The reality is that citizens cannot be attended in the office due to the lack of a doctor. It is an unfair situation for the inhabitants of El Paretón,” added the first mayor.

For their part, sources from the Ministry of Health explained to this newspaper that “health care for the residents of the El Paretón district is guaranteed at the Totana-Sur health center.” They added that “the SMS is working to replace the position, something that has not been possible at the moment due to the lack of available professionals.”