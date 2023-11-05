Sunday, November 5, 2023, 09:14



The mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, announces that, after speaking with the Local Police officers, the City Council wants to join in the recognition of the agent who died on February 1 and has contacted his counterpart from Alguazas to make the decision to name the El Paraje bridge after Juan García Salar, “in honor of this colleague from the Molina de Segura Local Police, who is no longer with us.”

“The deceased colleague gave us the last push to achieve it,” says Iñaki Urroz, one of the four local police officers who came second for police stations in the XXV Spanish Mountain Bike Championship for Local Police held in Las Palmas (Canary Islands). The Alfa31 team chose this name to remember the figure of their deceased teammate, thus alluding to the bib number that he used to wear in competitions. In fact, Salar was also part of the team that achieved a runner-up finish in Spain in the event held in Jerez seven years ago.

Urroz stressed that the main reason for the trip, which they made with their families, was to honor Salar’s memory. The four local agents presented the trophy to the absent agent’s son.