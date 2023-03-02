The Ondas Globales Podcast Awards have announced this Thursday the winners of their second edition. The papers (El País Audio and True Story) has won the prize in the narrative section. It is a story of corrupt politicians and journalists, but it is also a story of broken friendships, broken trusts and betrayals. With a rhythm that mixes the thriller judicial and journalistic, the program details in six installments the system devised by the Popular Party to receive illegal donations and pay bonuses to its leadership leadership. Today in the country was distinguished as podcast revelation, recognition that achieved exaequo with two other formats of daily information, One topic a day (from eldiario.es) and El Mundo al día (from The world). For the jury, the three “have set the habit of daily listening in a conscious and deep way.” They have also valued the large numbers of their audiences, the tone and the structure, “between the contemporary of the new media and the highest journalistic demand”. Life and such the space for conversations between friends of Ana Milán and Sebastián Gallego was the fourth recognized in this category.

Fiction God’s Signature (Podium Podcast) and the seal The Extraordinaryboth with two awards, Radio Ambulante Studios and the hostess Cristina Miter are other of the programs that have succeeded in an initiative that seeks to give visibility to the clothing industry. podcast in Spanish and recognize the work of all its professionals. Its managers have received on this occasion 1,178 applications from 18 countries, which has meant an increase of 25% compared to the first edition. The awards, organized by PRISA Audio and Cadena SER, will be delivered on May 3 at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga.

God’s Signaturefiction from Podium Podcast —the Prisa Audio platform— created by Jose A. Pérez Ledo (the big blackout, war 3), has won the award for best podcast fiction and best screenplay of the year. Through the eight chapters of this first season, it places humanity in an extreme situation and raises ethical questions about science and nature, breaking with two of the notions that sustain our existence. The story begins with the appearance of a virus with its own will and unknown origin. The author builds with it a plot with a “deep, almost theological” meaning, he told this newspaper in summer, coinciding with the launch of this work.

The production label El Extraordinario has won two awards in this edition. Blumthe fiction that Carmen Pacheco and Manuel Bartual have created in collaboration with Turismo de Suiza, has won the award for best branding. And in the experimental section crimes. The musicala sung version of true crime Castizo created by Mar Abad, has won the main award for its original mix of concepts and styles. “I wanted to combine two things that I don’t like to make one that I really enjoy,” its creator said in June. “Actually, the crime is a hook to talk about issues such as history, language, the narrative of the soap opera…”, she said. The special mention of the jury in the experimental category has highlighted the podcast Argentine daily humor A wonderful Worldfrom Spotify.

Exploder SongSpanish adaptation of what is already a classic of the format podcast in English Song Exploder created by the Latin label Adonde Media, appears in the list of winners with the best episode of the year, the one dedicated to the song Silenceby Jorge Drexler. The 18-minute episode is narrated by the artist and tells the process of creating the theme. For the jury, “‘silence’ evokes the best of creation in podcast as the best possible narrative to tell a story.”

Jose A. Pérez Ledo, Best Screenplay and Best Sound Fiction for ‘La firma de Dios’.

The award for the best career also remains in America, for the veteran and pioneer podcast Mobile Radio, which has been collecting stories from Latin America for more than a decade. The jury highlights “having become a total reference for journalism, renewing the style and formula and creating a genuine school of storytelling.” It is also valued “for having accumulated a team full of talent and learning that is the spearhead of the genre beyond language” and for being “a constant inspiration for the documentary genre.” And the award for best production, for the Argentine The last days of Maradona, from Spotify and Where Media. The beauty and health specialist Cristina Miter wins the award for best hostess.

As for one of the most popular genres, that of the conversational, doubts are given away (United States and Mexico) share the award exaequo With the spanish arsenic caviar, from Podium Podcast. And Audible, the Amazon platform, wins in the area of ​​sound design with its audiobook teenagersby Fernando Pocostales and Teo Rodríguez, while the jury awards a special mention to Basque fiction Artxipelagoa by EITB Media.

On the other hand, the well-known Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera (Rebel, Sense8) is made with the best performance of the year by batman unearthed from Spotify. The best podcast international is the American Punk in Translation: Latinx Origins and the prize dedicated to the co-official language of Spain goes to Catalan The silence of the Rambafrom SER Podcast, about how the lives of those who experienced the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrills have changed firsthand.

The awards ceremony in Malaga will deliver the horses to the winners and award special mentions. A tribute will also be paid to the Best Podcast of the Year, Mystery in the Moral, from Spotify and TrueStory, whose prize was already awarded at the 69th edition of the Ondas de Radio Barcelona Awards last December.

