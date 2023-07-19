Mexico.- El Niño is forecast to last into the winter months in Mexico, so there is a high probability that a more intense cold will be registered.

The El Niño phenomenon is a natural weather event. which is characterized by the fluctuation of ocean temperatures in the central and eastern part of the equatorial Pacific, associated with changes in the atmosphere and through scientific models, predictions can be made on time scales up to nine months in advancewhich helps society prepare for the weather hazards such as heavy rains, floods, droughts and frosts.

According to climate prediction models, they estimate that there is a 90% chance that El Niño will continue into the winter months.

The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), issued an analysis on the El Niño advisory status.

“El Niño / Southern Oscillation” (ENSO), details that there is a chance over 90% that El Niño will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winterwhich includes Mexico.

It should be noted that the increase in ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific, reached historical record levels in the month of June.

Therefore, the effects of El Niño will be seen with more impact towards the end of the year.such as more precipitation on the US Gulf Coast and less rain to the north, explained Sarah Kapnic, NOAA’s chief science officer.

As mentioned earlier, Mexico is located in the northern hemisphere, and the El Niño phenomenon would cause the following forecasts:

A colder environment in the north and center of Mexico

Let there be less cold in the Baja California peninsula and southeast region

More rains in the north-central part of the country

Heavy snowfall and frost

More cold fronts and DANA’s (low pressure system) or winter storms.

