Climate change, triggered by the greenhouse gases emitted by humanity, is mainly responsible for the exceptional situation in which the planet finds itself. This October was by far the warmest October on record since reliable records have existed. These start in 1850, although some paleoclimatic scientists maintain that the planet’s surface had not been this warm for several tens of thousands of years. In addition, 2023 will also almost certainly be the warmest year ever recorded, as detailed this Wednesday by the Copernicus climate change service. So far this year, temperatures are already 1.43 degrees above the average of the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), this agency, which depends on the European Commission, has added.

The main person responsible for the global increase in the planet’s temperature is anthropogenic warming, but the climate system is complex and there are other factors that also influence. As the phenomenon of The boy, a natural pattern that causes water surface temperatures in tropical areas of the Pacific Ocean to rise, ultimately having effects on global climate. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned this Wednesday that the current episode of The boywhich started in the northern summer, will continue at least until the spring of 2024. And, in addition, it is expected to harden.

“The impacts of The boy in global temperature usually occur in the year following their development, in this case in 2024. But as a result of the record temperatures of the land and sea surface since June, the year 2023 is on track to be the warmest year on record. , the Secretary General of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, said in a statement. “Next year could be even warmer,” warned Taalas, who insisted that the main responsible for the warming are “clearly and unequivocally” greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

This Wednesday, the WMO updated its analysis of the expected evolution of The boy. The document details that “in the equatorial region of the Pacific, typical conditions of an episode of The boy during the spring of 2023 in the northern hemisphere.” “These conditions intensified rapidly during the summer, and in September 2023 they reached a level consistent with a moderate episode of this phenomenon,” explain the WMO experts. ”It is very likely that the current episode of The boy continue during the next winter in the northern hemisphere (90% probability) and at its peak acquire values ​​corresponding to an intense episode,” they add.

Despite everything, Copernicus also highlights that “the conditions of The boy “continued to develop in the equatorial Pacific, although the anomalies remain lower than those reached at this time of year during the development of the historically strong events of 1997 and 2015.” Precisely, the last episode, eight years ago, contributed to 2016 continuing to be the warmest year on record so far. Although, this reign has little left, because most international meteorological agencies assume that 2023 will mark the next record. “We can say with quite certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, with a temperature that is currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the exchange service, on Wednesday. Copernicus climate. “Carrying out ambitious actions on climate change at COP28 has never been more urgent,” she added, referring to the UN climate summit that starts at the end of this month in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

