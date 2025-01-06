The Extraordinary Draw of El Niño 2025 has smiled on several municipalities in the ‘ground zero’ of the damage of last October 29, such as the Bonaire shopping center in Aldaia and this town, in addition to others of the most affected such as Paiporta and Alaquàs, with several ‘pinches’ of the second and third prize, widely distributed throughout the Spanish geography.

“We were very hopeful that he would play,” those responsible for the administration of number 6 Blasco Ibáñez Avenue in Alaquàs assured, in statements to Europa Press, where they distributed part of the third prize, number 66,777. “We have been there for 17 years in a row without failing, handing out an abundance of prizes,” they have highlighted.

To there, where last year they already sold part of the fourth and fifth prizes of the Christmas Raffle, “many people from Madrid and the surrounding areas” have traveled especially on this occasion to buy the lottery. “We were very hopeful that he would play, we have given many awards and it is a reward for the work of these years,” they said.

A few kilometers away, in Manises, the administration of number 12 Avenida dels Tramvies, better known as Lotería Manises, has continued with its love affair with part of the second and third prize and with a wish: that “hopefully” one of them “has reached the towns affected” by dana.









Specifically, it has distributed one tenth of the second prize on the website, 06,766, and 14 of the third prize (five on the website and nine at the counter), more than 400,000 euros in total. “It’s very nice, in fact now at Christmas we gave a fifth, two fourths and the third, we’re doing well,” said Amparo, one of the Lotería Manises workers.

«Many soldiers and volunteers»

Along these lines, he pointed out that these holidays have experienced “more movement” in search of fortune after the dana of last October. “Many people have come from the affected towns, many soldiers and volunteers who have come to collaborate have passed through here and took tenths for the groups there,” he assured.

Furthermore, and despite “not knowing” who all the lucky winners were with the winning tickets, he expressed his hope that “I hope it reaches all the towns affected” by the floods two months ago.

In the Valencian Community, the third prize has also fallen in Oliva, València, Torrevieja, Granja de Rocamora, Alicante, L’Albir, Benidorm, Petrer, Xàbia, Castelló de la Plana, Alcossebre, Almassora, La Vall d’Uixó, Meliana , Picassent, Gandia and Silla.