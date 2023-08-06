Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

With the support of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, the third El Alamein Camel Racing Festival kicked off today in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The launch witnessed a wide participation of camel owners, who represented most of the Egyptian governorates in the competitions, in order to preserve this authentic Arab folk heritage.

The Emirates Camel Racing Federation had completed the preparations for the launch and equipped the infrastructure for the field to receive camel owners, followers and fans of Asayel sport.

The third El Alamein Festival race will be held over two days, and the organizing committee has allocated 32 runs, including the heritage runs, in which Egyptian youth participate.

Eid Hamdan, President of the Egyptian Camel Federation, thanked the UAE for the great support it provides in serving the camel sector, explaining that the festival has become a major event in the racing calendar in Egypt, and that participation has become a record and has reached the registration of 893 camels from all governorates of Egypt. .