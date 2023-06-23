













The Eikons have arrived, Final Fantasy XVI is now available

final fantasy 16 It is the first action RPG in FF and mixes a dynamic real-time combat system with features offered by RPGs to provide an extensive experience within the game mechanics.

Created by an experienced development team led by Naoki Yoshida, their goal was to deliver an FF that would be enjoyed by all kinds of players, and that would appeal to fans of the franchise as well as new fans.

For the development team, accessibility was a major focus, with the introduction of ‘Timely Accessories’, a new feature that allows players to customize the difficulty of the game according to the accessories they equip and to suit their style. .

Another feature that you should not lose sight of is the ‘Active Time Lore’ (ATL) system. The ATL can be consulted during in-game cinematics and allows players to learn more about the world and characters that are on screen or have been faced, with over 2,800 entries immersing players in the background of Valisthea and its inhabitants. .

Do you have your doubts? Final Fantasy XVI has a demo that you can already try

Also, the final fantasy 16 Demo is the perfect opportunity for fans to enter the kingdom of Valisthea to experience the beginnings of the epic adventure of its protagonist, Clive Rosfield.

This demo gives players access to the prologue, with the ability to transfer their save data over to the full game after release. During this test, he takes control of Clive Rosfield and begins his epic adventure and learns about his goals and ambitions, while enduring tragic events that send him down a dark and dangerous path of revenge.

Those who finish this limited trial will experience a special battle-focused demo, with numerous abilities unlocked, giving them the chance to jump into exciting combat and experience a wide variety of attacks and devastating combos.

What is Final Fantasy XVI about?

final fantasy 16 shows players a totally new story within the universe of this Square Enix franchise. It is an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the kingdoms of Valisthea – a land blessed by the light of the “Mothercrystals”, and in which peace is tempted as the phenomenon “Blight” threatens to destroy their domains.

The fate of this land is decided by the Eikons, powerful and fearsome creatures, and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call and wield them. This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior with the title of “First Shield of Rosaria” and who has sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire.

First of all, Clive will find himself involved in a great tragedy and will swear revenge against the Dark Eikon of Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity upon its awakening. Are you excited about this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

