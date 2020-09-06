The coronavirus pandemic, the uncertainty it has generated in all areas of life and the restrictive measures utilized by totally different international locations They’ve brought on an earthquake in world sport. One of many important examples is tennis. The European tour factors to what is going to function the highest names, however ehe US Open has had heavy casualties from the beginning. Nadal, Federer (because of harm), Wawrinka and Monfils usually are not in New York, which has opened the event rather more.

As well as, as soon as the competitors began, surprises have additionally been current and a few different veterans of the boys’s staff comparable to Cilic, Dimitrov and Schwartzman have fired earlier than the spherical of 16. That spherical, which begins this Sunday, occurs to have plenty of younger expertise. There are tennis gamers who’re earlier than an important matches of their quick profession. Some will proceed to advance and others will keep, however the goal knowledge is evident. The eighths of the US Open are rejuvenated.

In 2019, the common age among the many 16 gamers who reached this spherical was 28.3 years, highlighting that solely 4 gamers (Medvedev, De Miñaur, Rublev and Berrettini) had been underneath 24 years previous. In 2020, the common drops to 24.5 years and there are eleven tennis gamers (Shapovalov, Coric, Thompson, Davidoich, Zverev, Berrettini, Rublev, Tiafoe, Medvedev, De Miñaur and Auger-Aliassime) with 24 years or much less. The Subsequent Gen needed to step up and it has. As for veterans, it stands out that within the final version the oldest within the second spherical was Roger Federer (38 years previous) and this 12 months, the oldest participant is Djokovic (33). The Serbian and Pospisil (30) are the one ones with three a long time, whereas the earlier version had six. As for the youngest, De Miñaur was 20 in 2019 and Auger-Aliassime maintains the bottom age in that determine in 2020.