The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton at the start in Giovinazzo during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



Joao almeida Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



The peloton during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



Alex Dowsett Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



Israel Start-Up Nation team English rider Alex Dowsett celebrating his victory as he crosses the finish line during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11



Israel Start-Up Nation team English rider Alex Dowsett celebrating his victory as he crosses the finish line during the eighth stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycle race, a 200-kilometer route between Giovinazzo and Vieste Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to:

10/10/2020

17:11

