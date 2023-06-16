At 8 this morning she left from Parma the fourth stage of the 1000 Miles 2023. About 600 kilometers from the final finish line, you begin to perceive the incandescent atmosphere of the decisive moments for the race to victory. Vesco and Salvinelli remain firmly in the lead of the Freccia Rossa and are confirmed as the favorites for the victory, but watch out for the insidious Fontanella and Covelli. The other high-ranking positions are still to be played for.

In addition to the competition however, the 1000 Miglia also means experience the encounter with the territories of the most beautiful country in the world both in the beauty of the landscapes and city centers and in meeting people. Yesterday the welcome from Parma was really warm, as it was indeed along the Sienese hills a few hours earlier, with hundreds of cheering people on the side of the road and “W la 1000 Miglia” banners hanging here and there.

The day had start with a block of 10 Timed Trials concatenated inside the San Damiano Military Airport valid for the “One Hundred Years of the Italian Air Force” Trophy followed by a Stamp Check which gave the participants the opportunity to admire the restoration work of historic military aircraft up close. The race will then cross the territories of Oltrepò Pavese and Valle Versa, before reaching Pavia for the Time Control along the entire Strada Nuova up to the covered bridge and then heading west.

Then the awaited transit through Piedmont will arrive, an absolute novelty in the history of re-enactment with only two precedents in the speed race, 1947 and 1948. Alessandria will be the first municipality to welcome the historic convoy and will host the crews for lunch race, served between the iconic arcades of Piazza Garibaldi that recall the irresistible charm of the Belle Epoque.