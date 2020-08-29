Another unauthorized rally in support of the ex-governor of the region Sergey Furgal took place in Khabarovsk, the portal reports dvhab.ru…

At about 12 noon local time (5.00 Moscow time) activists gathered on Lenin Square and began a procession along the central streets of the city. It is noted that several thousand people came to support Furgala, but there were fewer participants than in previous actions.

The city administration clarified that 1.2 thousand participants gathered at an unauthorized protest action.

Recall that the former head of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, is accused of involvement in organized crime groups and contract killings in 2004-2005, he does not admit his guilt. It was reported that the investigation period in the Furgal case was extended until November 8.

Rallies in support of the former governor have been held since July 11.

Earlier, another uncoordinated action in support of Furgal gathered about 1.5 thousand people.