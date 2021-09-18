An eighth humanitarian aid plane left Dubai airport yesterday on a direct flight to Kandahar city airport in southern Afghanistan, carrying 13 tons, including humanitarian and medical aid, to contribute to alleviating the current conditions experienced by the brotherly Afghan people, as part of the air bridge set up by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Establishment. Charity and humanitarian cooperation with the Air Wing in Dubai.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said that the plane was accompanied by a delegation from the Foundation to determine the delivery of this aid and inspect the Foundation’s projects in Afghanistan, as it comes within the framework of the Foundation’s tireless endeavor to deliver its assistance in Several regions of Afghanistan, where this plane headed to Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan in terms of population.

Bumelha added that the shipment of the plane contained seven tons of various necessary medical drugs, as the Foundation closely monitored developments in the health conditions there and learned that the medicines had not been entered regularly since the beginning of the events in Afghanistan, which led to a severe shortage of them, resulting in an increase in the number of needy patients.

He said that the Foundation’s keenness to contribute to filling the shortage of medicine and providing it has sent these medicines, which will be distributed to needy patients with chronic diseases, including heart and kidney patients, diabetes, hypertension and others, among women, children and the elderly, and to support Afghan patients in hospitals and homes.

He stressed that the Foundation has given its full attention to the category of young children and newborns who, due to the current conditions in Afghanistan, have been exposed to many difficulties in basic nutrition from mothers’ milk, who have lost their ability to breastfeed naturally and regularly as a result of malnutrition and the lack of other sources of nutrition for children.

He explained that the Foundation was keen that the shipment of this plane contained infant formula, as it sent 6 tons of infant formula.



