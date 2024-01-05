Yesterday, the eighth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived to receive treatment, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 injured Palestinian children and treat 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals.

A plane coming from Al-Arish Airport landed at Abu Dhabi Airport carrying 28 people in need of medical care, in addition to 35 family companions.

Following their arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the families of the sick and injured confirmed that the UAE has presented a unique model in the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the Palestinian people, and has worked to implement comprehensive humanitarian initiatives, both at the relief and medical levels, in order to contribute to alleviating their suffering.

They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for this humanitarian initiative.

The state's hospitals provide the highest levels of health care for people with cancer, embodying the directives of the wise leadership of the state.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The state strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis through the continuous flow of urgent food, relief and medical aid to our Palestinian brothers. It established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds, and more than 100 major and minor surgeries were performed.

According to statistics from Operation Gallant Knight 3, state hospitals received 395 cases of wounded children and Palestinian cancer patients, while the total number of cases received at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza reached 1,098 cases.

The state also launched six water desalination plants in the Egyptian Rafah region, with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs, given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water, as the stations work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, and pump it Through pipelines extending into Gaza.

The concerned authorities in the Emirates implemented the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the current crisis, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that help them overcome the effects of the crisis. This humanitarian crisis, and in order to create a safer environment.

In continuation of the UAE initiatives, the UAE University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip, to study at state expense.

These initiatives embody the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.