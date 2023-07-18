Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:43



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Monday the eighth and last running of the bulls was held, which passed without notable incidents. From the Stewardship, made up of members of the La Farola rock, they expressed their satisfaction with the development of all the festivities that this year took place without catches or serious accidents by the more than fifty of the cattle that participated. The mayor, Juan Soria, also highlighted the absence of serious incidents and the large number of people at all the events; as well as, the great occupation in the rural lodgings of the municipality.

In the morning, the cattle from the Hermanos Chinchilla ranch were moved by path from Casa de Cristo to Los Corrales del Robles. At 10:30 a.m. there was an exhibition of meek people on Calle Mayor and then a children’s confinement. The parades of different brass bands set the musical atmosphere and they developed until it was time for the confinement. An hour later, as planned, a bull sponsored by Peña Miuras and the Al-Alimón Bullfighting Association was unboxed. Shortly before midnight the fireworks at the end of the festivities were fired and the hymn to Moratalla was performed at the Fairgrounds, which put an end to the Major Festivals in honor of Cristo del Rayo.