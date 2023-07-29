The eighteen-year-old resident of the Arroscia valley who on Thursday around midnight had fallen off his bike in Borghetto d’Arroscia, in the hamlet of Gavenola, did not make it. The boy was found lying on the road. He had hit his head in the fall. Transferred to Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure with the 118 Grifo helicopter, he arrived at the Savonese hospital in desperate conditions. Admitted to intensive care, in the early afternoon of today his heart stopped beating.