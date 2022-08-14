The singer Ruth Lorenzo is the owner of one of the Guinness records that have been achieved in the Region of Murcia. / ef

More than 52,000 Guinness records have been achieved worldwide. Every year thousands of requests come to this organization for its team to certify this recognition. Having a unique ability or being the first to get something done has led many to train hard to set a record. Great extreme feats that turns the human being into a ‘superhero’. Although these achievements are mainly associated with elite athletes who manage to beat their records, there are thousands of reasons why they have been awarded this title.

Many have even taken advantage of its peculiarities to make it something to be proud of. Being the tallest or shortest person, with the biggest feet, the longest neck or the longest nose are some of the unique physical characteristics that have allowed these people to enter the Guinness World Records book. In the 1950s, this search began for that person or animal that surpassed the limits. And throughout the history of this popular book, the Region of Murcia has appeared on up to 8 occasions. These are the owners of these Guinness records that put the spotlight on this land and its achievements.

1 Giving the greatest number of concerts



Singer Ruth Lorenzo set the record for giving the largest number of concerts in different cities in 12 hours. The Murcian sang in Murcia, Hellín, Albacete, Villarrobledo, Manzanares, Consuegra, Toledo and Madrid on a fleeting ‘tour’ on World Breast Cancer Day. All funds raised from ticket sales went to cancer research.

two The Twitch live with the most viewers



YouTuber TheGrefg gathered 2.4 million people on his Twitch channel, thus achieving the live show with the most viewers in the history of the platform. This Guinness record was obtained in early 2021 in the room of his house during the presentation of his character created for the video game Fortnite. The Murcian has become one of the most popular streamers in the Spanish-speaking community. However, this achievement has lasted less than 2 years, since Ibai Llanos snatched this record from him thanks to the second edition of Evening of the Year. This event where well-known faces from video games boxed was seen by more than 3 million people. TheGrefg himself was one of the guests at the fights that were held at the Badalona Olympic Pavilion and congratulated the Basque live: “Records are there to be broken and if someone deserves it, it’s you.”

3. The world’s largest roscon de reyes



In 2010 Lorca managed to make the world’s largest roscón de reyes. A local shopping center managed to make this traditional sweet measure 363 meters and weigh 1,467 kilos. For its preparation, 700 kilos of flour, 250 kilos of sugar and 100 liters of egg were needed, among other ingredients. However, this record has been broken several times since that year. The Mexican city of Tizimín holds the current record for the world’s largest roscón, measuring 3,009.65 meters in length.

4 Olive pit throw



In this traditional contest that was held in Cieza, in 2016 there was a winner who also won the record for the olive pit throw. The agent of the Civil Guard of the Sea of ​​Murcia Pedro Ramos threw an olive bone from his mouth up to 25.08 meters. The ciezano surpassed his own record of 2010 in the Olive Stone Throwing World Championship. The former general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García, also participated in this championship, where he won in 2008.

5 The largest coffee pot in the world



The famous coffee brand from the Region of Murcia, Salzillo, was recognized by the Guinness World Records organization in 2007. The company built the world’s largest plunger coffee maker, which was exhibited in Murcia’s Cardenal Belluga square and served up to 10,000 coffees. to the attendees. This container for serving and preparing coffee reached two meters in height.

6 The longest padel match



The names of Carlos Contreras Rubio, José David Sánchez Serrano, Antonio Prats Herráiz and Cristian López appeared in the Guinness World Records book. These paddle tennis players broke the record in 2012 for playing a match uninterruptedly for 24 hours on the track that was set up in the main car park of the Nueva Condomina shopping center in Murcia. The meeting began at four this afternoon and lasted until the same time the next day.

7 Swallowing a saber for 13 minutes



The only sword swallower left in Spain set the record for swallowing a sword for the longest time. Irishman Murray Molloy who lives in the Region of Murcia kept this knife inside his body for 13 minutes and 12 seconds in 2021.

8 The largest clothing collection



From Alhama de Murcia, the largest clothing collection in the world was made in one day. The Kenya Scout Group achieved the Guinness record in 2010 after obtaining 6,880 kilos of clothing in 24 hours, which they then donated to different social organizations such as the Abraham Project, the Association of Friendship and Solidarity with the Saharawi People of the Mar Menor and Africanomadar.