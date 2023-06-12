DREAM SEASON!🤩🔥 Manchester City managed to sign a spectacular season, the Citizens won the treble this season. -Premier League.

-FA Cup.

– Champions League. #Manchester City | #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/I9ZktpZDwc – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) June 10, 2023

Thanks to the solitary so much of the Spanish Rodri Hernandezthe citizens They set themselves up as monarchs of the Champions League by surpassing Inter de Milanbecoming the eighth club to achieve the historic treble.

These are the other seven winners:

On May 25, 1967, Glasgow Celtic became the first UK club to win the European Cup after beating Helenio Herrera’s Inter Milan 2-1 at the National Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. They were also the first team to achieve the treble. pic.twitter.com/m0Gw5Ea3Sr – Joel Data (@JoelDatos) June 4, 2023

Ajax was champion in 1971, 1972 and 1973 at the hands of Cruyff. #DIRECTVestaMundial pic.twitter.com/aGU3EINXkB — ®️ (@josealejandroap) April 29, 2014

The Children of the Gods they won the bundesliga above the feyenoordwhile the Cup was snatched from the FC Den Haag by score of 3-2.

Precisely, the Dutch club was two-time champion of the European Champions League by defeating 2-0 against Inter de Milan.

Old memories, Meet the champion of the Champions League 1988, PSV Eindhoven, GIVE RT AND FOLLOW US. pic.twitter.com/LTLo3IlApW — soccerroy (@soccerroy) June 16, 2017

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City (2023) is the second English team to win the TRIPLETE after Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United (1999). CLUBS FOR FOOTBALL BOOKS.#For the history pic.twitter.com/BED5elGs8P — This is Football (@EstoesFu) June 10, 2023

In 2009 Pep Guardiola achieved the treble with Barcelona 🏆 Will the Spanish DT manage to add another triplet for history? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/JRzzZxngGG — Channel 4 (@Canal4TCS) June 9, 2023

Inter Milan that won a treble in 2010. pic.twitter.com/3p0jbWcOGm — Football Motivations (@MotivacionesF) August 8, 2022

The Nerazzurri were leaders of the A series above the Romethen Loba herself was taken away Italian Cup by score of 1-0. Speaking of the Champions League, they surprised by winning 0-2 against Bayern Munich with a double from the Argentine Diego Milito.

Bayern Munich achieved the second treble in its history, the first being in 2013. ✅ Bundesliga

✅ DFB Pokal

✅ Champions League pic.twitter.com/qPMp94gGvh – COURT (@reformacancha) August 23, 2020

The second feat was achieved in 2020-21.