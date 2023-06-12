He Manchester City He achieved the goal he had dreamed of for so long, lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy, which he had been denied in recent years after staying in the semifinals and losing a final against him. Chelsea.
Those directed by the Spanish Pep Guardiola They achieved their goal, but not only that, they achieved the European triplet because in addition to Orejona they managed to be champions of the Premier League and the FA Cupafter coming back in great shape to Arsenal and beat the Manchester Utdrespectively.
Thanks to the solitary so much of the Spanish Rodri Hernandezthe citizens They set themselves up as monarchs of the Champions League by surpassing Inter de Milanbecoming the eighth club to achieve the historic treble.
These are the other seven winners:
The first to achieve this feat was the Scottish team in 1967. The hoops They came from being champions the previous season, so they became two-time champions of the Scottish Premiership. To win the Cup they defeated the aberdeen 2-0 and finally, the only Champions in his showcase he obtained it when he came back from 2-1 to Inter de Milan.
The most winning team in the Netherlands was the second to achieve the historic treble in the 1971-72 season.
The Children of the Gods they won the bundesliga above the feyenoordwhile the Cup was snatched from the FC Den Haag by score of 3-2.
Precisely, the Dutch club was two-time champion of the European Champions League by defeating 2-0 against Inter de Milan.
Another squad from the Netherlands. After beating ajax in the eredivisie in the 1987-88 season, the Farmers added the Cup by winning 3-2 against Roda JC. The only one Champions League that the rojiblanco team has raised came in that same campaign thanks to the penalty shootout where they defeated the Benfica.
The first English team to achieve the treble were rivals from the city of citizens. The Red Devils they won the top of the Premier League to the Arsenalthen they beat 2-0 to Newcastle United in the FA Cup in the 1998-99 season. Added to this, those from Old Trafford managed the somersault 2-1 over the Bayern Munich in added time.
Precisely the 2008-09 season was the debut of Pep Guardiola on the culé bench, without knowing that he would make a great story at the institution. Before the historic sextet, Barca took The league by taking great advantage of real Madrid. With respect to Copa del Reythrashed 1-4 at Athletic Club and in the Championsdefeated 2-0 at Manchester Utd in it Olympic Stadium from Rome. The Blaugrana team would repeat the treble in the 2014-15 season to be the first to obtain it for the second time.
Despite several lost finals in Champions, The Great Snake He also belongs to the select group thanks to what was done in the 2009-10 season under the command of the Portuguese Jose Mourinho.
The Nerazzurri were leaders of the A series above the Romethen Loba herself was taken away Italian Cup by score of 1-0. Speaking of the Champions League, they surprised by winning 0-2 against Bayern Munich with a double from the Argentine Diego Milito.
The steamroller they became the second team to claim two trebles. He first did it in the 2012-13 season, winning the bundesliga and beating 3-2 at stuttgart in the Cup. Champions he was awarded it by beating 1-2 against Borussia Dortmund.
The second feat was achieved in 2020-21.
